50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed in state offices in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the recall petition was filed on Friday (Aug. 26).

The petition was filed in Baton Rouge by Eileen Carter and Beldon “Noonie Man” Batiste, a former mayoral candidate.

According to a social media post from the mayor’s office on March 5, 2021, Carter held a position in her administration as a social media manager for the City of New Orleans.

Join Social Media Manager Eileen Carter @eileen__carter @mayorcantrell @cityofnola, Dr. Jennifer Avegno @NOLAHealthDept,...

Posted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday, March 5, 2021

The reason given for the request for the petition was “Failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”

Recalling a candidate in the State of Louisiana comes with lofty requirements and efforts are often proven difficult. According to the Sec. of State’s website, 20 percent of legal voters need to sign the petition. 53,000 signatures need to come from the total of 266,714 registered voters of Orleans Parish.

The goal needs to be met within 180 days.

The filing comes after the mayor comes under fire from critics for responses to recent issues involving violent crime in the city and questions regarding travel and expenses to taxpayers as a result of those trips.

READ MORE

‘I didn’t pick a side’: Mayor Cantrell doubles down, defending appearance in juvenile court and travel expenses

‘I haven’t seen any of that love’: Victim of convicted juvenile fires back at Mayor Cantrell

What is Mayor Cantrell’s ‘Pathways’ program for juvenile offenders?

Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

"Love Your Selfie" pop-up studios
"Love Your Selfie" pop-up studios at Lake Charles City Hall
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles
Source: La. Department of Public Safety and Corrections
All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for
Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, Crowley
Authorities arrest Jennings shooting suspect
Louisiana Court of Appeal, Third Circuit
Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal building to reopen following hurricane repairs