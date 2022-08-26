4 men accused of following man home, robbing him after hit-and-run crash in Lake Charles

Clockwise from top left, Jaden Johnson, Adrian Brown, Donald Wilson Jr., and Allen Johnson Jr....
Clockwise from top left, Jaden Johnson, Adrian Brown, Donald Wilson Jr., and Allen Johnson Jr. were arrested in connection with a robbery following a hit-and-run in Lake Charles.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three Lake Charles men and one Houston man were arrested in connection with a robbery following a hit-and-run this month.

The four suspects were involved in the hit-and-run on Ryan Street on Aug. 13, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. When the driver of the other vehicle left the accident, the suspects followed him to his home on Perry Lane.

The suspects got out of the car at the man’s home and surrounded him, pulling him into the road and hitting him while demanding payment, Vincent said. Witnesses reported that the suspects allowed the victim to stand up when they realized they were being watched, and they followed him to his front door.

The victim said he asked another person in the home to pay the suspects so they would leave, according to Vincent. While trying to send money using a mobile payment app, one suspect stole the victim’s phone, and detectives later discovered that he sent money from the victim’s account to his own.

Detectives found the suspects’ car, which had damages consistent with the crash, Vincent said.

The suspects were identified as Allen D. Johnson Jr., 21; Donald G. Wilson, 21; and Jaden Johnson, 20, all of Lake Charles; and Adrian L. Brown, 21, of Houston. The four were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Aug. 25, on two counts each of simple robbery.

Allen Johnson and Wilson were found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Vincent said. They face counts of Schedule I drug possession with intent to distribute, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Allen Johnson and Wilson are being held on $85,000 bond. Jaden Johnson and Brown are being held on $80,000 bond.

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating the crash.

Jaden Johnson
Jaden Johnson(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Allen Johnson Jr.
Allen Johnson Jr.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Donald Wilson Jr.
Donald Wilson Jr.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Adrian Brown
Adrian Brown(Calcasieu Correctional Center)

