‘A weight off my shoulders’: McNeese students react to debt relief

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - President Biden announced a plan Wednesday to reduce student debt for over 40 million Americans.

We caught up with a few students on McNeese campus to get their thoughts on the news.

“It just seems like it’d be helpful to the people that have like big student loans and can’t continuously pay on it,” Andrew Walsh said.

“I think it’s a good thing. I mean, we’re all college students and a lot of people struggle, and I feel like people not paying it back isn’t necessarily that they don’t want to or are trying to hide it. They’re just trying to graduate and get the means to be able to pay it back. So that extra bit of time and forgiveness for it, I think it’s necessary,” said Maggie Terro.

“It makes me happy, feels like a weight off my shoulders,” Brayden Glapion said.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans. Current college students qualify if their loans were issued before July 1.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.