Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a free food distribution event today, Aug. 25, 2022.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Water’s Edge Church at 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles.

Groceries, cereal, bread, and snacks will be handed out via drive-thru for as long as supplies last.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.