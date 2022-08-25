50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vinton Trash Bash every Saturday in September

Team Up to Clean Up is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays in September in Vinton.
Team Up to Clean Up is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays in September in Vinton.(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Vinton residents wanting to get rid of large trash items will have that opportunity in September.

The city is hosting a Trash Bash every Saturday during the month.

Team Up to Clean Up is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays in September. Trash drop-off is located on Horridge Street, north of the Vinton Police Department and across from the City Hall.

Trash drop-off is available on Saturdays but dumping outside of business hours is prohibited when dumpsters are not being monitored.

The clean up crew will not accept batteries, oil, paint, tires or other hazardous materials. For more information click HERE or contact City Hall at 337-589-7453.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Nelson Rd. closed at Country Club Rd. after gas line hit in parking lot
Three - including one juvenile - arrested following shooting on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale
The Cajun Rodeo Association is hosting its Sixth Annual Jeff Davis CRA Rodeo Sept. 2 and 3.
‘Its rodeo time!’ - Jeff Davis rodeo Sept. 2 & 3
Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old...
Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles