Vinton Trash Bash every Saturday in September

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Vinton residents wanting to get rid of large trash items will have that opportunity in September.

The city is hosting a Trash Bash every Saturday during the month.

Team Up to Clean Up is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays in September. Trash drop-off is located on Horridge Street, north of the Vinton Police Department and across from the City Hall.

Trash drop-off is available on Saturdays but dumping outside of business hours is prohibited when dumpsters are not being monitored.

The clean up crew will not accept batteries, oil, paint, tires or other hazardous materials. For more information click HERE or contact City Hall at 337-589-7453.

