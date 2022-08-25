Two indicted in double homicide E. LaGrange Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men arrested in connection with a double killing on E. LaGrange Street have been indicted.

Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 20, and Jamarcus Dahante Miller, 20, were formally charged with two counts each of second-degree murder Thursday in state district court.

Anderson was also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a charge of illegal use of weapons during commission of a crime of violence or in the presence of drugs. Anderson was previously convicted of CDS I possession with intent to distribute.

The two men are accused of killing James Malik Johnson, 22, and Jacob Yarbrough, 18, two Houston men whom authorities said had traveled to Lake Charles to make a drug transaction.

