Two indicted in double homicide E. LaGrange Street

Zyterius Anderson and Jamarcus Miller have been arrested in connection with a double homicide...
Zyterius Anderson and Jamarcus Miller have been arrested in connection with a double homicide on E. LaGrange Street in March. Two Houston men, 22-year-old James Malik Johnson and 18-year-old Jacob Yarbrough were killed in the shooting.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men arrested in connection with a double killing on E. LaGrange Street have been indicted.

Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 20, and Jamarcus Dahante Miller, 20, were formally charged with two counts each of second-degree murder Thursday in state district court.

Anderson was also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a charge of illegal use of weapons during commission of a crime of violence or in the presence of drugs. Anderson was previously convicted of CDS I possession with intent to distribute.

The two men are accused of killing James Malik Johnson, 22, and Jacob Yarbrough, 18, two Houston men whom authorities said had traveled to Lake Charles to make a drug transaction.

