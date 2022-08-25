Three - including one juvenile - arrested following shooting on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people, including a juvenile, are under arrest following a shooting in Oakdale Wednesday, authorities said.

Dotre Stevens, 20, and Cornell Brown, 21, both of Oakdale, as well as the juvenile, are in custody for attempted second-degree murder, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.

Doyle said police received a shots fired call in the area of Arkansas Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The three in custody are accused of opening fire on people in the yard of a residence following a verbal altercation. No one was injured.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.

Doyle said more charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.