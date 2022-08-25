TDL: Two-A-Days - Kinder Yellow Jackets

Kinder, LA (KPLC) -

The season hasn’t even kicked off yet and the Kinder Yellow Jackets are buzzing at the thought of competing for a state title. The Yellow Jackets haven’t won a state title since 2015, but came close in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but this year they’re competing for the 3-A crown for the first time.

“Our district is I tell everybody they put us in the SEC West with the district that we have. It’s going to be competition every week and you can’t have any let downs from week to week. We should always finish better than we start I should say. And that’s what we plan on doing. Build the foundation early on, continue to get better from week to week and hopefully when it’s playoff time we’re playing our best ball,” Bret Fuselier, Kinder’s head coach said.

There are approximately 14 starters on both sides of the ball returning this season but Coach Fuselier isn’t worried about that scaring the younger guys.

“A lot coming back from last year’s team. Had to put some young guys out there late in the season and we made a big run and lost to Amite who went on to be state champions. You know we probably gave them the best game in the playoffs, so we just need to build on that momentum,” Fuselier said.

Coach Fuselier also told me he’s liked what he’s seen out of his team so far and he believes they have the potential to be even better than they were in 2021, when the new season gets started on September 2 at Welsh.

“All 56 players know what your role is and do your job every day, and if you do that everything else takes care of itself,” Fuselier said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.