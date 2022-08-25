TDL: Two-A-Days - Jennings Bulldogs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Bulldogs have a history of success, especially lately, in 2020 the Bulldogs finished with an 8-1 record, and in 2019 they made the state championship game, however, in 2021, the Bulldogs didn’t quite live up to that history of success. The Bulldogs didn’t have a prevalent senior class last season, which was part of the reason they struggled, ultimately leading to a 4-7 record, but the positive that came out of last season was the opportunity for younger players to get the opportunity to play.

“The senior class we had last year, just had 11 seniors in it, so we were playing a lot of young guys, now we look at them and we think, ok they have a year under their belt, got to play 11 high school games, and so we feel like they’re some of our more experienced guys” said head coach Rusty Phelps.

Coach Phelps admitted that one problem Jennings has entering the 2022 season is their lack of depth saying “Our goal is to continue to get better, and continue to stay healthy, because we don’t have a whole lot of depth this year, there’s some good young players, but not quite ready where we need them to be at right now to be able to play for us on Fridays so, just kind of continue to get better, that’s what we’re looking to do.”

The Bulldogs had a jamboree game against Barbe last week which coach Phelps took some positives out of, and on Friday, August 26th, they will have one final jamboree game against Many, before opening their season on Friday, September 2nd, against the Leesville Wampus Cats.

