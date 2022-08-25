SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2022.

Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Midland, TX: Battery of a dating partner.

Neil Jennings Gill, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brandi Nicole Bradbury, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Jerry George White, 52, Vinton: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; obstruction of justice.

Keith Ryan Howell, 40, Vinton: Simple battery of the infirm; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Dusti Michelle Bass, 30, Vinton: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; obstruction of justice.

Jaron Paul Cole, 31, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; tampering with surveillance, accounting, inventory, or monitoring systems; burglary; theft under $5,000; looting.

Lynette Jean Robertson, 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Trent Joseph Quibodeaux, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry Lynn Jones, 64, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Dalton Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Edward Byron Conner Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; burglary; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Winston Ray Watkins, 40, Merryville: Parole detainer.

Shelby Elizabeth Kounter, 22, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.