Restaurant to raffle free pizza for a year at opening of new Sulphur location

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Crust Pizza Co. will be raffling off ten coupons for free pizza for a year at the grand opening of their new Sulphur location on 206 S Cities Service Hwy.

The grand opening will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Aug. 26, 2022.

The all-day event will have games, giveaways, and more. Customers who stop by to dine in will have a chance to enter their names into a raffle to win one of the ten “free pizza for a year” coupons.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.