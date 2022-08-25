50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Restaurant to raffle free pizza for a year at opening of new Sulphur location

Crust Pizza
Crust Pizza(Source: Crust)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Crust Pizza Co. will be raffling off ten coupons for free pizza for a year at the grand opening of their new Sulphur location on 206 S Cities Service Hwy.

The grand opening will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Aug. 26, 2022.

The all-day event will have games, giveaways, and more. Customers who stop by to dine in will have a chance to enter their names into a raffle to win one of the ten “free pizza for a year” coupons.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different story than one...
Police issue misdemeanor summons to woman who made claim of police impersonator
Health Headlines: Milder treatments for colorectal cancer
Health Headlines: Milder treatments for colorectal cancer
Health Headlines: Treating liver cancer
Health Headlines: Treating colorectal cancer
Pizza Artista holding fundraiser for injured Lafayette police officer
Pizza Artista holding fundraiser for injured Lafayette police officer