Pizza Artista holding fundraiser for injured Lafayette police officer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pizza Artista will be holding a fundraiser today, Aug. 25, 2022, for Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas who is currently recovering in a hospital after being hit and dragged nearly 100 feet by a vehicle.

The fundraiser will be held at the Lake Charles, Lafayette, Broussard, and Baton Rouge locations.

Just mention you’d like to support the fundraiser at checkout and 20% of the net sale will be donated to the Lafayette Police Association for Rozas and his family.

