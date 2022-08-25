50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Pizza Artista holding fundraiser for injured Lafayette police officer

Pizza Artista holding fundraiser for injured Lafayette police officer
Pizza Artista holding fundraiser for injured Lafayette police officer(Pizza Artista)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pizza Artista will be holding a fundraiser today, Aug. 25, 2022, for Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas who is currently recovering in a hospital after being hit and dragged nearly 100 feet by a vehicle.

The fundraiser will be held at the Lake Charles, Lafayette, Broussard, and Baton Rouge locations.

Just mention you’d like to support the fundraiser at checkout and 20% of the net sale will be donated to the Lafayette Police Association for Rozas and his family.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Water’s Edge holding food giveaway today
Water’s Edge holding food giveaway in Lake Charles today
A FLOOD WATCH remains in place Thursday
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday has Heavy Rain Potential...Again.
CDC releases guidance for schools, daycares on Monkeypox
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2022