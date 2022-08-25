Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths.

A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.

At the time Cox was arrested for Deshotel’s death, he was also wanted as a suspect in the January death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches.

