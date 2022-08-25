50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man has set a new state record for a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a $20 million payday.

According to the California Lottery, Chad Fry recently used money from a side construction job to purchase the Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher ticket for $30 at a market in Auburn, California.

“I was waiting months for these people to pay me. I had a little extra money, and the game grabbed my eye when I was at the counter. So, I said, ‘Give me that $30 ticket,’” Fry said.

Lottery officials said Fry discovered he was a millionaire when he scratched the ticket in a grocery store parking lot.

“I was like, hold on, let me scratch this thing really quick. I scratched the first line, got halfway through the second (line) and saw (the word) ‘LIFE!’” Fry said.

According to the California Lottery, that is the word players need to uncover to win one of the six record-prize tickets in circulation.

Officials said Fry selected the lump sum payment option of $11.6 million and plans to buy a new pickup truck with his winnings.

“I’m sure it will hit me that I’m a millionaire,” Fry said.

The Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher game has a grand prize twice the amount of any other scratch ticket on the market, according to the lottery office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

The Jennings Walmart has been evacuated due to smoke emitting from inside the building.
Jennings Walmart evacuated due to smoke in building
Jennings Walmart evacuated due to smoke in building
Jennings Walmart evacuated due to smoke in building
Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
Wednesday was the official kickoff of the state's tourism summit in the Lake Area's casino...
La. Travel Summit kicks off in Lake Charles