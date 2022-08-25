LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman said on Thursday, Aug. 25, there is no new information to publicly release about a reported abduction of a female student on campus.

The incident was reported to campus police in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 24. The university waited more than 10 hours to inform students of the reported incident by sending a brief message.

The message read: LSU Police have been notified of a 2nd degree kidnapping that occurred around Aster Street area near Cypress Hall overnight. This remains an active investigation, and if you have any information related to the incident, please contact LSU Police.

LSU police have not released any additional further details, including whether or not the student had any injuries.

