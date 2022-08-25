Lake Charles Little Theatre to perform first time in-person since Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Little Theatre is performing for the first time in-person since Hurricane Laura this Saturday.

Deemed the oldest arts organization in Southwest Louisiana, the actors of the Lake Charles Little Theatre have performed hundreds of shows since their first show in 1927.

“The Little Theatre has had three things, volunteers, community partnerships, community support,” president Brett Downer said. “That’s what we’ll do going forward with our 100th anniversary.”

For over 30 years, the theatre’s home has been located on Enterprise Boulevard, but the group was forced to close its doors due to storm damage from Hurricane Laura.

“We had better than half a million dollars’ worth of property, items and just structural damage in the storm,” Downer said.

This video shows the destruction, and after a year-long legal battle with insurance, the building’s fate is still unknown.

“The good news is, the money is in the bank to make a decision on what we do to rebuild a home or build a home, because unfortunately, this building can’t be repaired,” Downer said. “The wind took the roof, the water took just about everything inside.”

Despite being displaced, the group never stopped performing. Downer said they shifted from the stage to airwaves by performing a series of live radio plays for KBYS. After two years, they are back on stage performing in-person on the second anniversary of Laura.

“But the theatre has never been a building,” Downer said. “It’s always been what they people do and what the people come to see. That’s whether we do that an McNeese, or whether we do it across town or across town at other theatres, like we’ll be doing in the years ahead until we have a new home.”

The group will stage the play “Twelve Angry Men” at the Cash & Carry event center this Saturday.

The famous play about battling jurors will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

The one-night-only stage reading will be at the Cash & Carry on 801 Enterprise Blvd. and will kickoff the theatre’s 2022-23 season.

Tickets are $12 and include a post-show reception. A cash bar will also be available.

