La. Travel Summit kicks off in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several hundred of who’s whos in the tourism industry statewide, nationally and internationally are converging at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel and Casino.

They’re attending the state’s 2022 travel summit.

Lake Charles is one of only four cities in the state that can host 500 plus conventioneers in a resort setting. However, it takes a lot more than just capacity capabilities to be a host city.

“The allure and the draw of Louisiana’s playground is what makes the attendance what it is. Historically, the largest attendance always happens when it’s in Lake Charles because people love to come here,” said Kyle Edmiston, president of Visit Lake Charles.

More than seven million people visited Calcasieu Parish last year despite the pandemic and storm recovery. He explained part of the solution to maintain that momentum.

“There are new assets that are being added on the lakefront like Crying Eagle Brewery and Fort Wonder that are starting construction right now and hopefully will be open sometime in late 2023. That’s going to bring a whole new element,” Edmiston said.

Summit conventioneers will return home with new business connections and ideas; however, Lake Charles will also cash in from playing summit host.

Tourism officials said they expect to see that return last 12 to 18 months from now.

Meanwhile, Sheila Chapman, chairperson of the Jeff Davis Tourist Commission, said she’s hoping her parish will reap from the benefits, too. Chapman said Jeff Davis is still dealing with lots of storm damage.

“We’ve had a lot of progress, and there’s still more to come. Hopefully, this will bring us there,” Chapman said.

