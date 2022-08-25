La. awarded $25 million to plug hundreds of orphaned wells

Louisiana (KPLC) - Louisiana is set to begin plugging hundreds of orphaned oil and gas wells near low-income communities across the state.

Louisiana has been awarded an initial grant of $25 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to plug, cap and reclaim the orphaned wells, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday.

The state plans to use the funding to plug between 250 and 900 documented wells near low-income communities, employing local displaced energy workers from each area, according to the Department of the Interior.

The funds will also be used to develop procedures to measure and track water contamination near orphaned wells, as well as to purchase equipment to measure methane to locate additional wells that will be plugged with future funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the Department of the Interior. The state plans to contract for an academic study of methane emissions from Louisiana’s oil and gas wells to assist in predicting those wells most likely to leak methane.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is enabling us to confront long-standing environmental injustices by making a historic investment to plug orphaned wells throughout the country,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “At the Department of the Interior, we are working on multiple fronts to clean up these sites as quick as we can by investing in efforts on federal lands and partnering with states and Tribes to leave no community behind. Today’s announcement is exciting progress toward what we will accomplish together through this historic Law.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a $4.7 billion investment to plug orphaned wells across the country, including $1.15 billion in the 2022 fiscal year.

