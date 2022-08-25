50/50 Thursdays
Jennings Walmart evacuated due to smoke in building

By Letitia Walker and Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Walmart has been evacuated due to smoke emitting from inside the building.

Jennings Fire Chief Ashton Navarre said no injuries were reported, and an electrical fire caused the evacuation.

An employee told 7News they are working to re-open the store, and employees are all gathered at the back of the parking lot as they wait for clearance to return.

Smoke can be smelled from outside the building, but Walmart staff said they are hopeful to re-open tonight.

