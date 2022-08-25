50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Its rodeo time!’ - Jeff Davis rodeo Sept. 2 & 3

The Cajun Rodeo Association is hosting its Sixth Annual Jeff Davis CRA Rodeo Sept. 2 and 3.
The Cajun Rodeo Association is hosting its Sixth Annual Jeff Davis CRA Rodeo Sept. 2 and 3.(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cajun Rodeo Association is hosting its Sixth Annual Jeff Davis CRA Rodeo.

The rodeo will be on Sept. 2 and 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and and rodeo action starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult’s entry fees are $10, children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and entry for children 5 and under is free.

The rodeo will be held at 810 S. Lake Arthur Ave. Jennings, La. Contestants can learn more about the event HERE.

The Cajun Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Nelson Rd. closed at Country Club Rd. after gas line hit in parking lot
Three - including one juvenile - arrested following shooting on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale
Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old...
Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles
Zyterius Anderson and Jamarcus Miller have been arrested in connection with a double homicide...
Two indicted in double homicide E. LaGrange Street