‘Its rodeo time!’ - Jeff Davis rodeo Sept. 2 & 3

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cajun Rodeo Association is hosting its Sixth Annual Jeff Davis CRA Rodeo.

The rodeo will be on Sept. 2 and 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and and rodeo action starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult’s entry fees are $10, children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and entry for children 5 and under is free.

The rodeo will be held at 810 S. Lake Arthur Ave. Jennings, La. Contestants can learn more about the event HERE.

The Cajun Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization.

