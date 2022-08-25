Green Army General Russel Honore takes on LNG industry

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the anniversary week of Hurricane Laura, retired General Russel Honore and hero of Hurricane Katrina is calling on state and federal officials to put a moratorium on gas export terminal permitting.

Honore had harsh words for LNG export facilities along with those planned for the future.

He said the gas is all shipped out of the country and does little for the United States.

“We do not use LNG in the United States of America. We do not use LNG in the United States of America!” Honore said.

Honore also spoke of a possible impending disaster, if a hurricane hits an LNG facility.

“When that plant goes on the west bank, it could take out plants further up north like CITGO, the plants in Westlake. This is serious!” Honore said.

He said they should never have located here.

“They’re building the LNG plants inside the hurricane disaster zone. That’s just about as stuck on stupid as you can get!” he said.

The event was carried on Facebook live on the Bucket Brigade’s Facebook page. There’s now a new web site dedicated to the issue.

However, we tracked down Jason French of the Center for LNG Excellence in an out-of-state airport. He said he respects the general, but he just doesn’t have the facts.

“Countries like Germany restart coal plants. The General talks about his military priorities in Ukraine, which he is by far the expert on, but what Ukraine and other allies need is natural gas so they can turn the heat on this winter,” French said. “General Honore had the facts wrong from both a safety and environmental impacts and what this industry has meant to Southwest Louisiana and Louisiana as a whole.”

Regarding the possibility of a catastrophic explosion, French said:

“There’s a potential for a fire, but this idea of it becoming a fireball akin to a mushroom cloud is simply not supported by physics and basic facts that all of us lived in elementary school,” French said.

There are three existing LNG facilities in Southwest Louisiana, plus six are pending and one is in development.

Lake Area Industry Alliance Executive Director Jim Rock provided the following statement in regards to General Honore’s comments:

LNG or Liquefied Natural Gas is the same natural gas, which is safely used in households, commercial and industrial facilities including power plants that provide electricity to every community in the country. Use of natural gas as a fuel in the U.S. has doubled since 2005 and the use of coal has dropped by ½ during the same time period. This has reduced CO2 emissions by 500 million tons according to the IEA (International Energy Agency).

LNG is natural gas that has been refrigerated to become a liquid which can be safely and economically transported to far away destinations, including domestic and international ports.

LNG facilities are built and operated under strict regulations from FERC, OSHA, EPA and LaDEQ.

During Hurricane Laura, which is tied for the strongest storm to ever hit Louisiana, none of the LNG facilities in SWLA sustained damage to process equipment. No environmental releases were experienced and the only damage found was limited to non-process facilities such as storage buildings.

These facilities are required to supply the sustainable, secure and low-carbon energy that natural gas provides as nations are turning away from oil, coal and other sources to satisfy their energy demands while meeting environmental objectives.

