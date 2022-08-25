First Mom Football 101 event held at Saint Louis Catholic High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saint Louis Catholic High School hosted there first ever Mom Football 101 event Tuesday evening, and the energy was great from the start. For the event, the moms had to go through some of the day-to-day things that their son’s go through.

The event started off with team meetings where the mom’s followed their sons through offensive and defensive schemes. After the meetings finished, it was off to the school’s pavilion where moms were split into position groups that corresponded with their son’s exact position on the team. Once the groups were made, the moms were put through some of the simple drills that the team conducts through weekly practices.

The drills finished with the moms feeling a little more comfortable, so that meant it was time for flag football. The moms were kept in their position groups and began to run some of the plays that they had learned in the team meetings. As the scrimmage started the defense showed right away that they were ready to go with a very early interception that was returned for a touchdown. After the interception the offense locked in. They decided to go straight to the ground game, and it paid off quickly. In 5 plays, all of them being runs, the offense drove all the way down the field for a touchdown.

Once the event finished a couple moms took away a few memories and some added appreciation for what their sons do. Tasha Dubos, who was put into the offensive group stated, “I’m a graduate of Saint Louis Catholic High School and t be able to do this with my own son at this school, it’s just a real treat.”

LaDonna Simon, who has a son on the team also chimed in by saying, “I realized that it’s a lot more than I thought it was, especially when they started breaking down X’s and O’s.”

The Saints season kicks off August 25th against Sulphur on the road.

