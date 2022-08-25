FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday has Heavy Rain Potential...Again.

Potentially Heavy Rain at Times (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A FLOOD WATCH until 7 pm this evening. Nearly all of the viewing area is under a marginal threat (level 1) for excessive rainfall. There is plenty of Gulf moisture available. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy for today.

A Flood Watch Remains In Place (KPLC)

Rainfall amounts were pretty impressive yesterday. 1.29″ of rain at the Lake Charles regional Airport. 4+ inches of rain in Dequincy.

We hit 77° officially in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). 74 was the low. 85° is the likely high today as the clouds and rain will hold us back some. 92 degrees is still our average high now.

Shower and thunderstorm activity across the area is isolated to scattered right now south of I-10. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up this morning and mid-afternoon.

Futurecast is showing rain continuing to add up.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues looks to be look quiet the next 5 days. There is a tropical wave (disturbance) off the west coast of Africa as well as between the Dominican Republic and South America. Both have a low chance of development over the next 5 days.

The drought monitor has us still as “abnormally dry”, even though we have had rain and we had been talking about higher rain chances daily. I would expect the “abnormally dry” rating to continue.

Your "Umbrellacast (KPLC)

A mainly cloudy day and potentially wet day is ahead for your Thursday. Temperatures in the 70s most of the morning. Showers and thunderstorms will keep things “cooler” again. A high today of 85. 74 tonight under mainly cloudy skies and light winds. Some showers could linger this evening and more develop overnight.

Our heat index has us feeling like 90-95° this afternoon.

Thursdays Weather Planner (KPLC)

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 87.

Friday night Football: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near 80 degrees at kick-off. Upper 70s at game’s end.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

