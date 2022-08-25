FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower Rain Chances to End the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coverage of rain looks to reduce to end the week. A frontal boundary that has been over the area will begin to weaken, allowing for shower and storm activity to be more scattered on Friday. This will allow for temperatures to once again rise into the upper 80′s to around 90 for areas that receive less rainfall. That boundary will continue to weaken into the weekend, resulting in more typical rain chances for this time of year. As we head into the weekend, we’ll still have some afternoon storms off the Sea breeze, so it will still be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky with our First Alert Weather App. Outdoor plans look like they still can be held though, as long as they do not depend on no chance for rain.

Storms on Friday will once again be more scattered in coverage (KPLC)

Early next week will have a similar pattern, with rain chances primarily brought by the sea-breeze. High temperatures should remain in the upper 80′s to around 90, with lows in the mid 70′s. Areas that do receive rain may receive up to a couple more inches of water over the next week where the heaviest storms are locally.

We are continuing to monitor a couple disturbances in the tropics as well. The closest one is a wave that just entered the Caribbean Thursday afternoon and has been given a 20% chance to develop within the next five days. It must contend with quite a bit of dry air to the north the next couple days, though conditions may be a bit better as it moves into the Central and Western Caribbean. With that said, right now it is in no rush to develop and is not a big concern for us in Southwest Louisiana. Elsewhere, a disturbance recently moved off Africa, but it is very far away and likewise to the Caribbean wave, its development chances too are low.

- Max Lagano

