Camp Beauregard to hold town hall, discuss renaming

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard is holding a town hall meeting to discuss the renaming of Camp Beauregard.

The name is changing due to its confederate roots, but it’s not part of the larger effort happening at places like Ft. Polk under the direction of a federal naming commission.

The meeting will be on Thursday, September 8 at 6 p.m. at the Camp Beauregard Post Theater, located at 720 E Street in Pineville.

The meeting will be open to the public.

During the town hall, the Camp Beauregard post commander will field name suggestions for the base. The committee tasked with reviewing the names is made up of military, local and state officials. They will then make recommendations up the chain.

