Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School has first volleyball match

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was a big day at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School as they had their first volleyball match in school history. The Eagles took on the Southwest Louisiana Home School Lady Knights, and unfortunately for the Eagles, their first match didn’t quite go their way as the Lady Knights won all three sets 25-10, 25-17, and 25-13, but according to head coach Lee McBride, that doesn’t take away from what Tuesday meant.

“It’s been an amazing process number one, you know just this school being built, having the varsity program created and started with a bunch of eighth and ninth graders, and for them to come out and compete against a varsity team that’s got juniors and seniors on it, they did amazingly well, and you know, if we keep working hard, I think towards the end of the season we’re going to come around and surprise a lot of people” said coach McBride.

The Eagles return to the court on August 30th when they host the Bishop Bengals at 6:00pm.

