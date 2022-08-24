50/50 Thursdays
TDL: Two-A-Days - St. Louis Catholic Saints

By Matthew Travis
Aug. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints enter the 2022 season coming off of a disappointing season where they went 3-7, but in 2022 their expectations are much higher. The Saints suffered a plethora of injuries last season which was part of the reason the season didn’t go quite as they hoped, but in 2022, the players who stepped up to replace the injured Saints, enter the season with experience.

“We’re bringing back a lot of returning starters, we started a lot of sophomores last year, a lot of juniors, and of course we have our player wearing number one, we don’t let players pick number one we reward it... and this year it’s Hank Milligan... he leads with decision making, and leadership in a positive manner, he’s not really a talker but he knows when to pick and choose his spots, but he leads greatly by example” said head coach Brock Matherne, who is entering his second year with the Saints.

The Saints expect to be much better than they were last season, partly because of the fact that they have players with experienced running onto the field this year as opposed to last year, when that wasn’t exactly the case. That being said, this year the Saints are focused on creating their identity, and making sure opposing teams know what kind of football to expect when they go up against St. Louis Catholic.

“Win today is always the motto but I think with this team, something we harped on in the offseason was creating our identity, I felt like everything was fast the first year here, new coaching staff coming in late in the summer, so we really just wanted to create that identity so on Friday nights people know what kind of football they’re getting into when they play St. Louis Catholic” said coach Matherne.

The first team that will get the opportunity to see that St. Louis Catholic identity will be Crowley, when the two face off on September 2nd.

