TDL: Two-A-Days - Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers had an impressive 2021 season going 8-2 overall, and 5-0 in district play, but unfortunately for the Trailblazers they were not eligible for state playoffs. With that, the Trailblazers come into the 2022 season hungry to pick up where they left off last year, and prove to everyone just how good they were.

“It was tough for them, just like I told everyone, it was tough for my boys... but this year they’re ready to roll for sure, they’re ready to win a championship” said LCCP head coach Erick Franklin. And the Trailblazers certainly have the talent to do it, they have senior defensive back Curley Reed who recently committed to The University of Washington, Daylon Sibley who is committed to Louisiana-Monroe, and Kevon Freeman on the defense as well, and the three of them combined will make it very difficult to score on Lake Charles Prep.

“They’re just grinding man, it’s the same thing they’ve been doing for years, every year it seems like we have to prove ourselves, like we’re in year eight now since I’ve been here, and I always bring up the old stories from year one when we were 0-9, and I always say the expectations are set for us to be great every year, to win district first off, then make it through the playoffs and try to make a run to the championship, and so that’s the expectation for this year” said coach Franklin.

The Trailblazers have the roster, and they have the talent, and this year they’re eligible to take their shot in the playoffs. Lake Charles College Prep will get their season started on Friday, September 2nd, against the Magnolia School of Excellence.

