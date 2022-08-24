50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 23, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 23, 2022.

Timothy Hugh Queen, 55, Coldspring, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; out-of-state detainer.

Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Brandon Joseph Vincent, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (8 charges).

Michael Lee Duplechian II, 28, Carencro, LA: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Eric Dwayne Malbrough, 47, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Gavin Michael Breaux, 33, New Orleans: Probation detainer.

Zachary Chase Dimas, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Anibal Angel Duffield, 53, Sulphur: Pedestrian on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alfonso Joseph Ross, 27, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery.

Christopher Michael Jyles, 30, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court.

John Henry Johnson, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug; probation detainer; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Mohamed Ahmed Elashry, 36, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000 (2 charges); contempt of court.

Francell Antoine Byrd, 39, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking; following vehicles.

Jesus Pablo Shipley, 22, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garrett Lance Collins, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; hit and run driving; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Courtney Renee Romero, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

