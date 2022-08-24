50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SOWELA celebrates acquisition of Lamar Salter campus in Leesville

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, La. (KPLC) - A major ceremony to mark SOWELA’s acquisition of Lamar Salter campus in Leesville was held Wednesday.

The key ceremony commemorates the passing of ownership from Central Louisiana Technical Community College to SOWELA, which went into effect July 1. Lamar Salter was part of the Alexandria college since its opening in 1978.

Lamar Salter’s carpentry students made a custom key for the event. Local and state public officials gathered along with SOWELA chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall.

“It allows us to expand our footprint into Vernon Parish, provide quality programs and services to citizens of Vernon Parish. And also a big part of this, it allows us to begin to having touch with soldiers, active duty soldiers and their families at Fort Polk,” Dr. Aspinwall said.

Currently the instructional site is home to 120 students, including high school dual enrollment, basic adult education, workforce development training, general education courses and career and technical education programs.

The campus offers the following seven programs and degrees:

  • Business office administration (AAS)
  • Practical nursing (AAS)
  • Automotive technology (technical diploma)
  • Business office technology (technical diploma)
  • Carpentry (technical diploma)
  • Outdoor power equipment technology (technical diploma)
  • Welding technology (technical diploma).

SOWELA’s acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus makes general education classes transferable for students, enabling them to transfer credits to an accredited university for a bachelor’s degree. SOWELA currently has 10 transfer agreements with four-year institutions and plans to add more to the list.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges issued SOWELA its formal accreditation in June, which cleared the way for the acquisition. The campus realignment was approved in Spring 2021 by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System board of supervisors to improve administrative efficiency and the delivery of instructional and workforce training.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

A major ceremony to mark SOWELA’s acquisition of Lamar Salter campus in Leesville was held...
SOWELA key ceremony for Lamar Salter campus
Nearly 2,000 residents in Southwest Louisiana are without power, primarily in the DeRidder and...
Nearly 2,000 residents without power in SWLA
Community baby shower to be held in Lake Charles Sept. 1
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex