Smart Living: Gray area drinking

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - It’s five o’clock somewhere but it seems more and more people are blurring the lines and not knowing when to say no to the next drink. People’s drinking habits have changed, now dubbed, “gray area drinking.”

It’s not rock bottom, but it’s not exactly healthy either.

From what’s happening worldwide, to national tragedies, and events unfolding in our own hometowns, it’s stress on top of stress. Combining that with alcohol can be dangerous to your health and wellbeing.

One person who spoke on their drinking habits said, “It is a trigger for me. Boredom. Loneliness.”

Gray area drinking is the wide area between ‘healthy’ alcohol consumption and problem drinking.

“I was only going to drink alcohol if someone else was driving. I was never going to drink alcohol around my kids,” explained another person describing their drinking.

“Heavy drinking” for women is considered to be more than three drinks a day or more than seven in a week. For men, it’s more than four a day or fourteen in a week.

But gray area drinking is harder to define.

Red flags include your work performance suffering and your relationships becoming strained. If you believe the cause of these to be related to your drinking habits, you might be in the gray area.

If you’re worried about your drinking, or if you quit drinking for a time but have a hard time staying “on the wagon,” experts say one way to manage your habit is to track your drinks. There are at least a dozen apps that can help you monitor alcohol consumption, including one that even connects to a breathalyzer.

If you decide to quit drinking altogether, just remember that you don’t have to go it alone. Support groups exist that can help people get on a path to better health.

