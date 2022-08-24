Potentially Heavy Rain Again Today

Locally Heavy Rain Threat (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We had significant rain amounts Tuesday. Lake Charles at the regional airport, .74″. The Lake Charles SSW station had 1.81″. Moss Bluff had 2.08″. Most locations were between 1-2″ of rain. Today will likely see similar amounts. Nearly all of the viewing area is under, a slight threat (level 2) for excessive rainfall. There is a lot of uncertainty, but plenty of Gulf moisture is available. Our “Umbrellacast” says you will likely get wet this morning, as well as this afternoon. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy for today.

We hit 86° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). 72 was the low. 85° is the likely high today as the clouds and rain will hold us back some. 93 degrees is still our average high for 8/24. The average “drops” to 92 tomorrow.

Shower and thunderstorm activity across the area is isolated to scattered right now south of I-10. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up this morning and mid-afternoon. Futurecast is showing rain adding up the next couple of days. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has us receiving potentially a couple of inches and some spots up to 4″ of rain over the next seven days.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues looks to be quiet the next 5 days. There is a tropical wave (disturbance) off the west coast of Africa as well as between the Dominican Republic and South America. Both have a low chance of development over the next 5 days.

The drought monitor has us as “abnormally dry”, even though we have had rain and we had been talking about higher rain chances daily. I would expect the “abnormally dry” rating to continue.

A mainly cloudy day and wet day is ahead for your Wednesday. Temperatures around 80 most of the morning. Showers and thunderstorms will cool things a bit. A high today of 85. 74 tonight under mainly cloudy skies and light winds. Some showers could linger this evening and more develop overnight.

Our heat index has us feeling like 90-95° this afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 85 once again.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 86.

Friday night Football: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

In the low 80s at kick-off. Upper 70s at game’s end.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 87.

