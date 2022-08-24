Police identify suspect in Jennings shooting

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A man previously wanted in seven different parishes for a range of crimes is now a suspect in a Jennings shooting.

According to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes, the suspect, Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, has been arrested a total of 17 times. Three of those times he was charged with attempted murder.

“We have since then obtained an arrest warrant for suspect Dixon from District Judge Steve Gennett,” Semmes said. “He was arrested in 2012 the first time in Jefferson Davis Parish, then Acadia Parish, Iberville Parish, Remillard Parish, Calcasieu Parish, and St. Landry Parish.”

Nixon is now facing new attempted murder charges.

According to Semmes, the suspect approached the 33-year-old victim and shot him twice in the torso as he was working on his car. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

“The Jennings Police Department received a call about that time, that a subject had been shot on Main Street. The subject was found lying in the parking lot of 722 South Main Street, but officers quickly determined that the actual shooting occurred at South Main and Summer Street.”

Now, Jennings Police Officers are encouraging anyone that has any information to come forward.

“I just want the public to know if you see this subject, contact us on our anonymous tips line at 337-275-9002, and do not approach this subject,” Semmes said.

