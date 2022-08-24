50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Officials: Nurse accused of killing 97-year-old vet by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by “medical maltreatment.” (SOURCE: WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a 97-year-old man by “medical maltreatment,” authorities say.

According to court documents obtained by WKYT, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge and taken into police custody Tuesday.

The indictment reportedly said Hunter unlawfully caused the death of James Morris on April 30 by “intentional medical maltreatment.” Morris, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, had suffered a fall and was admitted to Baptist Health Lexington for treatment.

Hunter’s nursing license was also suspended Monday, according to a complaint filed with the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

The suspension order gave more details about what allegedly happened, saying Hunter had worked as a nurse at Baptist Health and was treating a 97-year-old patient. WKYT said the patient was identified as Morris.

According to the suspension order, Morris had become agitated and aggressive, and the nurse requested medication to calm him down, which was denied by both a doctor and a nurse practitioner.

After being denied, the order said Hunter withdrew a vial of lorazepam meant for another patient and administered it to Morris.

Hunter reportedly told another hospital employee she had given Morris “something special” both times when asked twice by the employee.

After he was sedated, the order said another nurse found Morris sometime later with labored breathing and his oxygen saturation equipment not monitoring. The order said Hunter had disabled the equipment to prevent the alarm from going off.

Hospital staff was able to get Morris’ oxygen level back up, but he developed pneumonia because of some of the substances he ingested, according to the order.

He was released to hospice care May 3 and died two days later, with his cause of death listed as “aspirational pneumonia.”

According to the suspension order, Hunter admitted to giving Morris the drug without permission.

Baptist Health fired Hunter the day the incident happened and released a statement saying that the accused nurse had not worked there since April 30, adding she had been “terminated and was reported to the Kentucky Board of Nursing.”

The indictment said Hunter will be held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association. Ben was...
Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association
FILE - Jerry J.I. Allison performs in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Jan. 30, 2009, to honor the 50-year...
Jerry Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly, dead at 82
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
FILE - Chef Mario Batali departs municipal court in Boston on May 24, 2019, after pleading not...
Mario Batali settles 2 lawsuits alleging sexual assault