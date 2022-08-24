New family entertainment complex coming soon to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new business is coming to Lake Charles.

“Approximately about a year and a half ago, we started looking into how we would expand, where would we go, what would that expansion look like,” general manager Tim Robles said.

Lake Area Adventures is expanding by building a family entertainment complex. The 35,000 square-foot facility is housed at the former Stine Lumber on Country Club Road.

“We wanted to bring more services to Lake Charles, Southwest Louisiana for the family,” Robles said. “This property here, was something that was always in our line of sight.”

It’ll be complete with a restaurant, event space, a competition-length, temperature-controlled pool, video game lounge, and an inflatable air park.

“We are very excited about this,” Robles said. “It is actually built in the United Kingdom and will be shipped over here. We have engineered it, rendered it, and we are very excited to see that come to life.”

The facility will also bring something new to the area.

“We will also be bringing the first bouldering wall climbing system to the area that is being designed and engineered right now in Arizona,” Robles said.

The entertainment complex could be open as soon as January 2023, in the meantime, the company will continue to operate at their current Common Street location, as well as working on their lakefront development.

“We want to provide a facility to the family where they can now answer that question of ‘what is there to do in Lake Charles?’,” Robles said.

