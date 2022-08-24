Lakefront development construction underway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Construction for the Lakefront parking garage and Port Wonder are underway.

Fresh paint and a re-bricked stairwell are just some of the changes happening at the parking garage that overlooks the lakefront.

“This parking garage has kind of been a thorn in the side of this community for many years. It’s been that spooky abandoned parking garage as a welcome sign for Lake Charles to the rest of the world. We’re erasing that stigma with this project,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Hunter said he’s now relieved to see the physical signs of progress in the Lakefront development projects. Though, he said the city realized the cost of everything was slowing them down.

“We’re seeing increase in costs from a material standpoint, inflation overall and we realized several months ago we had a funding delta, we had a gap and Port Wonder was not fully funded,” Hunter said.

However, he said that funding gap has now closed thanks to their corporate partner, CITGO.

“I’m here to help celebrate our donation of the Port Wonder project of $1 million. We’re really excited to see work actually happening outside and seeing this children’s museum come together again,” CITGO plant manager Sterling Neblett said.

Neblett said CITGO is committed to giving back to the community they serve.

“This is an area that people have thought about what to do for many years and to see something happening that is so positive and so powerful to this area is fantastic,” Nebelett said.

Aside from the parking garage, construction at the Port Wonder site is also underway as they drill up concrete clearing the way for the new building.

The city said the lakefront developments are expected to be complete early 2024.

