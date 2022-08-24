50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Symphony announces return of “Gators on the Geaux” fundraiser
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Symphony will be launching the return of their “Gators on the Geaux” fundraiser campaign at a comeback party on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

The fundraiser will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Paramount Room on 104 Pujo St. and benefits the Lake Charles Symphony.

Just like the original “Gators on the Geaux” public art displays 20 years ago, sponsors of the fundraiser will receive life-sized, fiberglass Gators to display at their business or residence. The Gators are transformed into unique works of art by local artists and then delivered to the sponsor for public display.

Several sponsorship options are available.

The first new Gator is being painted by local artist Candice Alexander and will be displayed at the Comeback Party.

A raffle will be taking place this fall to win this first Gator, and each event ticket will entitle the purchaser to an entry in this raffle. Tickets are $25 or $20 each if five or more are purchased.

The event will also include an alligator cook-off featuring local restaurants, music by Acoustic Pie, a Louisiana Table auction, giveaways, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.lcsymphony.com.

The event is organized via a partnership with the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA and Visit Lake Charles.

