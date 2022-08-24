Health Headlines: Treating LGL Leukemia

50/50 Thursdays
By Rhonda Hardin
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Around 1,000 cases of LGL Leukemia are diagnosed in the US every year. There’s no cure for this rare blood cancer that affects your white blood cells, but doctors say many of these cases are ‘slow growing.’ This allows patients to live long lives and be treated with drugs that are currently approved for rheumatoid arthritis.

Chris Maslyk and his family are spending as much time as possible outdoors this summer. But last year, even their favorite backyard game would have required more energy than Chris had.

“I was basically having trouble, like I said, walking up a flight of stairs. I would be completely out of breath,” says Chris.

Blood tests showed Chris had an abnormally low hemoglobin level. It was a sign of something serious.

Chris recounted, “Someone says leukemia, and your head starts going in all kinds of different directions.”

Doctors diagnosed Chris with a form of Leukemia he had never heard of before, LGL Leukemia.

Dr. Thomas P. Loughran, who is the director of the UVA Cancer Center, explains, “LGL stands for what the cells look like. So, they’re large. They have these granules in them and they’re kind of a white blood cell called a lymphocyte.”

Dr. Loughran was a resident at the hospital in Seattle when he and his colleagues discovered this rare cancer. Now, he’s one of the few in the country specializing in the condition, which causes a person’s immune system to overreact.

“The problem is that their immune system is too strong. These LGL cells are killer cells. We use medicines to turn off the immune system,” says Dr. Loughran.

Doctors used one of the drugs, Methotrexate, that are used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Unfortunately, it had no impact on Chris, who just kept getting sicker. Two drugs later, doctors found another immunosuppressant, Cytoxan, that worked.

Chris says, “I’m my same, normal self again, which is, yeah, I’m enjoying it. It’s nice, right? It was a long time coming.”

While Chris is not considered to be cured, since there is no real cure for LGL Leukemia, he is able to manage the condition long-term, like a chronic disease.

