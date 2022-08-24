Gators on the Geaux comeback to launch Sept. 1

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over 20 years after the original Gators on the Geaux fundraiser, more gators are about to start popping up around Southwest Louisiana.

Nearly 100 hand-painted gators were set up at businesses in the area in 2001, but few of them are still around. This September, the Lake Charles Symphony is rebooting the beloved campaign.

“After the hardship our region has faced over the past two, it seemed like the perfect time to bring back the Gators,” said Beth Dawdy, executive director of the Lake Charles Symphony. “Gators on the Geaux showcases the culture and creativity of Southwest Louisiana in a really fun, engaging way.”

Each sponsor of the campaign will receive a life-sized fiberglass gator painted by local artists to display at their business or home.

The symphony will hold a comeback party on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Paramount Room in Lake Charles from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring an alligator cook-off, music by Acoustic Pie, an auction and more.

Tickets are $25, or $20 when buying five or more.

The first new gator, painted by Candice Alexander, will be displayed at the event. Raffle tickets to win the gator will go on sale this fall, and each event ticket purchased will entitle the purchaser to an entry.

The fundraiser is held in partnership with the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA and Visit Lake Charles to benefit the Lake Charles Symphony.

