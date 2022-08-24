FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More Rain in Store to End the Work Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are not finished with the rain, even as we head into Thursday. A stationary front will hang around enough to continue to provide chances for showers and storms. Activity earlier in the morning and early afternoon may be focused a bit more towards areas along and south of I-10, though most of the area should get in on the action at some point during the day. As a whole, the potential exists Thursday for an additional 1-2 inches of rain, with the heaviest amounts in localized areas that receive thunderstorms. This shower and storm activity will help keep temperatures on the cooler side again in the mid 80′s. Rain chances begin to taper to more normal values Friday, as the front begins to weaken, though scattered showers and storms will remain in the area.

Storms will still be around Thursday (KPLC)

Heading into the weekend and early next week, rain chances will remain closer to normal, with fewer upper-level disturbances and the front having weakened even more. High temperatures will accordingly be warmer than what we saw this week, closer to the upper 80′s. Even that however, still is a couple degrees below normal. We will still have quite a bit of moisture near the area, typical for summer, and some areas may still receive another 2-4 inches of rainfall during the week ahead.

Forecasted 7-day rainfall (KPLC)

As for the tropics, we’re tracking a disturbance close to the Leeward Islands, that has been given a 20% chance to develop over the next 5 days. As of Wednesday afternoon, thunderstorm activity is not too well organized, and any development of the wave would likely be slow as it moves west. Therefore, it is not a concern for SW Louisiana at this time, though we’ll continue to watch it and monitor any changes.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.