DOTD to open Bundick Lake drawdown gate to assist with high water forecast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Transportation and Development will be opening the Bundick Lake drawdown gate due to expected high water levels in the lake, according to the Beauregard Parish OHSEP.

The gate will be opened due to the National Weather Service forecasted that the water level in the lake may reach the 97-foot flood stage.

The Beauregard Parish OHSEP will be monitoring the water level and expect the drawdown gate to remain open until it is safe to close.

