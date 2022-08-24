50/50 Thursdays
Community baby shower to be held in Lake Charles Sept. 1

SWLA Health Services holding community baby shower
(SWLA Center for Health Services)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA Center for Health services is holding a community baby shower to celebrate expectant and new parents Thursday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center (2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles), will provide baby safety tips, parenting information and pregnancy and parenting resources. It will also have food, games and door prizes.

The baby shower is free and open to all expectant parents and parents of children up to two years old.

