Cancer care coming to Jennings American Legion Hospital

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - One of the largest medical systems in the state is expanding its reach to rural areas of Southwest Louisiana to help fight cancer.

Ochsner is stretching its oncology services to rural areas of SWLA. In addition to its ongoing cancer treatment in Lake Charles, Ochsner will begin providing services at Jennings American Legion Hospital beginning Sept. 7.

The new location sits within a medical complex that already draws thousands from SWLA and Acadiana for emergency and general healthcare needs.

Theresa Hales, who works as a hairdresser in Moss Bluff, is one of those patients already receiving cancer care and enjoying the convenience at a site in Moss Bluff. Hales walks right to those appointments for her colon cancer treatment at Ochsner Christus Health Center, which is next door to her job.

“I don’t have to worry about getting someone to go with me to Lake Charles. I can do it here in Moss Bluff instead of going to Lake Charles and having someone come with me and inconvenience to them. So, I just go by myself now because it’s so convenient,” she said.

Christa Puckett, Vice President of Ochsner Christus Clinic Operations, said their M.D. Anderson experienced oncologists will be treating patients in even more rural areas.

“We’re going a little farther now into the Ragley, DeRidder area which is north of Lake Charles and over east towards our Jennings market, as well,” Puckett said.

Meanwhile, Ochsner has additional plans down the pipeline to join forces with M.D. Anderson in a much larger venture. That proposed collaboration is expected to take place in and around Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

That project will be another opportunity to help further ease patients’ burdens and give Southwest Louisiana residents even more options.

“While those plans are still down the pipeline, thousands of Southwest Louisiana cancer patients are receiving the care they need in rural areas like this,” Puckett said.

