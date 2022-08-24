Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office transitioning to electronic mail for inmates

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon be transitioning to an electronic mailing system for inmates as it looks to provide incarcerated individuals with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family.

The sheriff’s office is currently contracted with a company for this service and says it is making the transition to streamline operations, improve communications, and ensure the safety and well-being of inmates and staff.

Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where it will be processed and scanned into the sheriff’s office’s system. An electronic file of that mail will then be delivered to inmates on a password-protected kiosk.

Anyone sending mail to an inmate is asked to use the following address:

Smart Communications / Calcasieu Correctional Center OR Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison

Inmate Name / Inmate ID#

P.O. Box 9169

Seminole, FL 33775-9169

Any mail for inmates received at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center after Sept. 15 will be returned to the sender.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging friends and family of incarcerated individuals to subscribe to MailGuard tracker where you will be able to create a free account and view the delivery status, receive notifications of rejected mail, and download copies of mail that has been received and processed.

Upon the release of an inmate, they will still be able to log into their account at Smartinmate.com and download their messages and photographs.

Legal mail, court documents, bank statements, and publications should continue to be sent to the Calcasieu Correctional Center directly at P.O. Box 2017 Lake Charles, LA 70602.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office says anyone with questions regarding the transition or new system can contact the Calcasieu Correctional Center at (337) 491-3763.

