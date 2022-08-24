Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association

The fight will be tougher, but I’m never giving up and plan to be giving a forecast to those of you in Southwest Louisiana for as long as I am able.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association.

Ben was awarded a Special Achievement Award given for an outstanding contribution to the science or practice of meteorology.

Terry was recognized for his work keeping the public informed during Hurricane Laura despite his home being destroyed in the storm. Shortly after the storm, Terry received a cancer diagnosis, yet continued to provide weather forecasts from a hotel room in Houston, where he was receiving treatment.

“We’re almost two years to the day that Hurricane Laura destroyed a good chunk of my viewing area,” Ben said in his acceptance speech. “While we still recover, Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana are on the way to becoming stronger and better the ever.

After the recent news that his cancer continues to grow, Ben continues to receive aggressive therapy.

“The road to beating it this time is not as clear, and therefore the fight will be tougher, but I’m never giving up and plan to be giving a forecast to those of you in Southwest Louisiana for as long as I am able,” Ben said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.