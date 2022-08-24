50/50 Thursdays
Nearly 2,000 residents without power in SWLA

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 2,000 residents in Southwest Louisiana are without power, primarily in the DeRidder and Moss Bluff areas.

Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) announced in a Facebook post that approximately 1,000 of it’s customers are without power in the DeRidder area.

The outage is caused by a broken crossarm, resulting in a pole fire, BECi said.

The entire pole will be needing replaced. Power is anticipated by BECi to be restored in the late evening of August 24.

Additionally, over 800 Entergy customers are without power in the Moss Bluff area.

No information on the cause of the outage has been released at this time.

