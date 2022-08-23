TDL: Two-A-Days - Sam Houston Broncos

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos had a rough 2021 season as they finished with a record of 3-7, but entering the 2022 season, they’re aiming for much better. Part of the reason the Broncos struggled as much as they did in 2021 was due to the abundance of injuries they suffered, however, with that, players who might not have gotten the opportunity to see the field, got that opportunity, which makes the Broncos a more experienced team this season.

“Last year we played with a lot of young guys, we had a lot of injuries, with that being said, a lot of these guys got a lot of reps last year, so it’s not like I have a bunch of new kids touching the field this year” said head coach Chad Davis.

Due to the amount of injuries the Broncos suffered in 2021, there was a lack of leadership within the team, but according to coach Davis, that’s not a problem as they enter the 2022 season. “One of the biggest things we’ve seen is a lot of leadership, this group of kids has found leadership in the locker room, coaches are up here working, and they want to get extra work, want to work out, they want to watch film on their own, so that’s something we’ve lacked in the past that is definitely a plus for us this year.”

Coach Davis also added that their motto heading into the 2022 season is “Winning doesn’t care”. Meaning, winning doesn’t care what the circumstances are, winning doesn’t care what happened last year, and winning doesn’t care who you’re playing against. The Broncos will look to carry that motto with them when their 2022 season gets underway on September 2nd, against Many.

