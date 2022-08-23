TDL: Two-A-Days - LaGrange Gators

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LaGrange had a rough 2021 season as they failed to win a game, and finished with a record of 0-10, but they enter the 2022 season with a new mindset. The Gators are leaving the past, in the past, entering the 2022 season with the mindset that they’re 0-0, and so is everyone else.

“Our motto has always been no excuses, and we are together as a team” said head coach Marrico Wilson, and he added that the Gators have really bought into the motto, and aren’t making excuses, and are working hard to ensure they don’t repeat what happened in 2021.

“We’re 0-0 so we’re gonna play for this year, not last year” Wilson added. The Gators get a lot of starters back for the 2022 season which gives them the experience needed to improve on their record from last season and potentially turn some heads in Southwest Louisiana.

However, the Gators don’t have an easy road in 2022, they kick off the season with a matchup on the road against the Barbe Buccaneers, a team who beat LaGrange 56-18 to start the 2021 season. That game kicks off on Friday, September 2nd.

