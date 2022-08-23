SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022.

Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.

Sotero Arkin Rodriguez, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

Chris Bennett Kellerhall Jr., 23, Tyler, TX: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tyrone Devonte Simien, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); speeding; obstruction of justice (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); driver must be licensed; failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule I drug; monetary instrument abuse; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person who has been convicted of felonies; possession of a Schedule V drug.

Kelvin Jerome Pittman II, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

William Arthur Dunbar III, 29, Orange, TX: Probation detainer.

Abbie Gail Deshotel, 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

Stacey Allen Ryan, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person who has been convicted of felonies.

Tregaskis Auntrieve Greene, 47, Houston, TX: Disturbing the peace; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Robert Levar Thomas, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with the provisions of a supervised release.

Andrell ONeal Gant, 41, Cutt Off, LA: Contempt of court.

Casey Ray Richard, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Shannon Keith Carlson, 50, Pearland, TX: Strangulation.

