Salvation Army says they’ve seen decrease in donations, increase in need

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army, a non-profit organization known for its annual holiday fundraiser, supplies food, financial aid, and shelter for people across the country and even here in Southwest Louisiana.

“Especially during the summertime, starts kind of in June, July and August and September, the donations have dropped off for the Salvation Army,” Lieutenant Tim Morrison said.

Although it’s relatively normal for donations to slow, Morrison explained the Lake Charles location is down over $150,000 compared to previous years.

“It helps us with our utility assistance, food assistance, clothing assistance, things like that,” Morrison said.

He said the organization relies on fundraisers, like the Red Kettle Campaign, purchases from their store and donations from the community.

While he said they’ve seen a decrease in donations, there are more people needing help.

“We have three waiting lists for different things we have, and there is 50 people per list, “Morrison said. “Every day when we get more money, or we get more money to cover that, our social worker starts working down that list, calling people, trying to get as many people in as we can to get them help.”

Morrison said inflation could be to blame.

“Their electric bills have gone up, rent is rising, inflation is just getting us,” Morrison said. “So, more people who have not come for assistance before, are now calling us or knocking on our door saying ‘hey, my first time, I’m needing some help, what can you do for me?’.”

You can call 337-721-8068 to volunteer or to sign up to ring bells for the Red Kettle Campaign. Food, clothing and monetary donations can be dropped off at 3020 Legion St.

